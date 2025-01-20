Hamas delivers three Israeli captives to Red Cross

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Palestinian resistance faction Hamas transferred three Israeli detainees to the Red Cross as part of the initial phase of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.



The Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military division, delivered the captives at Saraya Square in the heart of Gaza City, as reported by an Anadolu journalist.



The Israeli military confirmed that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) had informed them about the handover of the detainees—Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher.



The Israeli forces added that the three women are now under their custody in Gaza after being transferred by the Red Cross.



As reported by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the freed captives are in good condition.



A significant number of Qassam members and their vehicles assembled in central Gaza City during the handover, according to an Anadolu correspondent.



The ceasefire agreement for Gaza began at 11:15 AM local time (09:15 GMT) on Sunday, following a slight delay caused by Israeli accusations that Hamas had postponed the release of the detainees' list. It was initially set to start at 8:30 AM local time.

