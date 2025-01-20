WeWork India awarded ISO 14001, ISO 45001 certifications across its entire portfolio

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 20, 2025: WeWork India Management Limited (“WeWork India”), one of India’s leading flexible workspace operators, has been awarded the prestigious ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications across its entire portfolio, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to sustainability, and workplace health and safety. Previously limited to its headquarters, this renewed recognition reflects the organisation's efforts to uphold globally recognised standards across all its locations.



The ISO 14001 certification - an internationally recognised standard for environmental management systems - highlights WeWork India’s consistent focus on improving environmental performance and responsibly managing its environmental impact, aligning with its vision for a sustainable future. Similarly, the ISO 45001 is an international standard that specifies requirements for an occupational health and safety (OH&S) management system. This certification underscores its commitment to maintaining a robust health and safety framework, ensuring secure and efficient spaces for employees, members, and visitors alike.



Commenting on this, Karan Virwani, Managing Director & CEO, WeWork India, said: “This is a significant milestone in our journey towards creating sustainable workspaces that meet the global standards. These certifications further strengthen WeWork India’s leadership in building long-term sustainable work environments. We will continue to lead the way in building a workplace culture that prioritises sustainability and wellbeing.”



WeWork India is currently operational across 8 cities, with over 1 lakh desks, and committed to continuously improving the environmental standards and health & safety practices. With solutions for all kinds of businesses – solopreneurs and start-ups to Fortune 500 companies – WeWork India offers workspace solutions that deliver a quality experience.



About WeWork India

WeWork India is one of India’s leading flexible workspace operators – GPTW certified (Nov 2024 – Nov 2025), aimed at creating flexible workspace solutions for companies of all sizes. Since its inception in India in 2016, WeWork India has expanded across 63 operational centres in Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad. WeWork India meets distinct workspace needs, for various businesses. WeWork India strives to provide customised and curated solutions for various office space needs through its products and solutions.







MENAFN20012025005232011781ID1109108841