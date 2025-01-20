Futures Inch Up As Trump Sworn In Again

(MENAFN- Baystreet)

Futures tied to Canada's main stock edged up on Monday as investors around the globe remained fixated on Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.15%.

U.S. stock markets were closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is expected to keep trading volumes thinner than usual throughout.

Trump will be sworn in as U.S. president at 12:00 p.m. ET in a highly-watched global event, with particular focus on the swamp of executive actions concerning immigration, and tariffs that he has pledged to sign on day one.

The TSX gained 212.2 points to end Friday's session 25,058.40, for a gain of 290.67 points, or 1.17%, on the week.

The Canadian dollar eked higher 0.04 cents to 69.13 cents U.S. Monday.

In corporate news, eyecare provider Kits Eyecare reported a 42% growth in its fourth-quarter revenue, which also surpassed analysts' expectations.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.2%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 1.8%.

Oil prices gained 13 cents to $78.01 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices fell $2.30 to $2,746.40 U.S. an ounce.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange leaped 6.46 points, or 1.1%, Friday to 614.90. The index was ahead of last week's close by 6.5 points, or 1.07%.

ON WALLSTREET

U.S. markets Closed for Martin Luther King Day, and also paused to recognize incoming President Donald Trump









MENAFN20012025000212011056ID1109108743