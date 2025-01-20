QRCS Implements Medical Convoys To Treat Eye Diseases In Sudan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS)'s representation mission in Sudan has implemented an anti-blindness project to treat eye diseases for 12,000 beneficiaries in Gedaref, Khartoum, and Red Sea States.

Involving three medical convoys, the project is being executed in partnership with Al Basar International Foundation and the of (MOH).

To date, two medical convoys have been completed in Gedaref and Red Sea, with free-of-charge medical examinations, medications, and eyeglasses provided for 8,338 patients, and 776 cataract surgeries performed.

Preparations are in progress to launch the third medical convoy, in coordination with the partners in Karari Locality, Khartoum.

Qatar's Ambassador to Sudan HE Mohamed bin Ibrahim Al Sada said these integrated medical convoys would help combat eye diseases, amid the current situation in Sudan. "They also provide an opportunity for exchange of experience among medical and technical professionals," he added.

Senior Undersecretary of Sudans MOH, Dr. Esmat Mustafa praised the continuous Qatari support for the Sudanese health sector, highlighting the permanent cooperation from Qatar's Ambassador to Sudan with Sudan's MOH to secure medical aid and meet the needs of the health system.

The project was launched in commemoration of Qatar National Day 2024.