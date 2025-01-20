Gaza truce gets inked regardless of last-minute problems

(MENAFN) Israel and Hamas have signed a ceasefire agreement to end 15 months of conflict in Gaza, with the deal including a 42-day truce and a prisoner exchange. The agreement was brokered by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. The Israeli delegation in Doha managed to resolve key issues in the agreement, which had almost collapsed due to disagreements.



The deal includes a reduction in Israeli on Gaza and addresses Hamas' demands regarding the names of senior Palestinian prisoners to be released in the second phase. The ceasefire is set to begin on Sunday. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed confidence in the deal despite last-minute issues.



The ceasefire will unfold in three phases. The first phase includes the release of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, a partial Israeli military withdrawal, and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza. The second phase, starting on day 16, aims for the release of all remaining Israeli captives, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the release of over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners. The final phase will focus on the return of bodies and Gaza's reconstruction under the supervision of Egypt, Qatar, and the UN.



However, Israel’s airstrikes continued even after the ceasefire was announced, resulting in at least 70 deaths in Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) blamed Hamas for a rocket attack into Israel.

