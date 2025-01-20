Abu Obeida makes his first appearance since anniversary of Al-Aqsa flood on October 7, 2024

(MENAFN) In a speech on Sunday evening, Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, made his first appearance since the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa flood on October 7, 2024. Abu Obeida began by marking 471 days since the historic Al-Aqsa flood battle, which he described as the event that sealed the fate of the Israeli occupation. He emphasized that the sacrifices and bloodshed of the Palestinian people would not be in vain. He praised the unprecedented sacrifices made by the Palestinian people for their freedom and sanctities over these 471 days, acknowledging that the Al-Aqsa flood, which started from the Gaza border, fundamentally changed the region’s dynamics and altered the equations in the ongoing conflict with Israel.



The battle led to new fronts being opened and forced Israel to seek international support. Abu Obeida declared that the conflict demonstrated to the world the falsehood of the Israeli occupation, with deep consequences for the region. He noted that all resistance factions fought together across Gaza, delivering devastating blows to the enemy. Despite facing an unequal confrontation in terms of combat capabilities and fighting ethics, Abu Obeida highlighted the great courage shown by the mujahideen who continued to fight under harsh conditions until the final moments of battle. He accused the Israeli forces of resorting to new forms of brutality and violence against the Palestinian people. He also pointed out that the battle’s leadership, including figures like Ismail Haniyeh, Saleh al-Arouri, and Yehya Sinwar, showed their commitment by advancing to join the martyrs. Abu Obeida reaffirmed that any attempt to normalize relations with the Israeli occupation would be met with strong resistance from free peoples around the world.



Describing Israel as the root cause of regional suffering, he stressed the importance of focusing efforts on limiting the occupation's power. Abu Obeida particularly emphasized the growing responsibility of the Palestinian people in the West Bank, with special recognition of Jenin as a sister city to Gaza in heroism and steadfastness. While reflecting on efforts to stop Zionist aggression, he affirmed the Qassam Brigades' commitment to the ceasefire agreement, provided that the enemy adheres to it. He called on all mediators to ensure the enemy’s compliance and expressed gratitude to groups like Hezbollah, Ansar Allah, and others who stood in solidarity and paid a heavy price during the battle. He also extended greetings to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq and to Palestinian brothers in Jordan who crossed the border in resistance. Abu Obeida concluded by acknowledging the millions of messages of support from the Arab and Islamic world, reiterating the unity between them and the Palestinian people. He ended with a reminder of the immense pain and sacrifices that have been made to liberate the land, the people, and the holy sites.

