Tech, Media, & Telecom (TMT) Top Disruptive Tech Themes For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Tech, Media, & Themes 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

If you are worried about the pace of innovation in your industry, this report will help you identify which tech vendors can help you. It provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the leading players in the tech, media, and telecom (TMT) based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape over the next two years. You will not find a better guide to in 2025

Key Highlights



It is over two years since OpenAI released ChatGPT and put artificial intelligence (AI) back at the top of corporate agendas worldwide. AI remains the most talked about technology theme, representing both an opportunity and a threat for all businesses. However, enterprises will expect tangible returns on their AI investment in 2025, and AI vendors will be under growing pressure to deliver on their promises. Ongoing geopolitical turmoil and macroeconomic uncertainty will ensure the global outlook remains volatile and unpredictable in 2025. Technologies like AI contribute to that volatility but can also help organizations adapt to profound shifts in an uncertain world.

Report Scope



This report is the most concise reference guide to tech you will read this year. Written by some of the world's leading tech experts, the TMT Themes 2025 will help you look credible when discussing tech in your industry. It tells you everything you need to know about disruptive tech themes and which companies are best placed to help you digitally transform your business. This report covers 17 TMT sectors, divided into four categories: hardware, software and services, internet and media, and telecom. For each sector, it provides sector scorecards comprising four screens: the company screen, thematic screen, valuation screen, and risk screen.

Reasons to Buy



Position yourself for future success by understanding the TMT industry's most important tech, regulatory, and macroeconomic themes. The report provides analysis that will help you look credible when discussing tech in your company.

Quickly identify attractive investment targets by understanding which companies are the most advanced in the themes that will determine future success in the TMT industry. Gain a competitive advantage in the future of the TMT industry by reading this report in conjunction with another multi-theme report, Tech Predictions 2025, which covers 25 tech-related themes.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Top Themes for 2025



Hardware



Software and Services



Internet and Media Telecoms

Company Coverage:



21 Vianet

ABB

Accenture

Accton

Acer

Adobe

Adtran

Advance

Advanced Info Service

Airbnb

Aixtron

Akamai

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alibaba

Alibaba Pictures

Alphabet

Alteryx

Altice

Amazon

Ambarella

AMC Entertainment

AMC Networks

AMD

Amdocs

America Movil

Amphenol

AMS

Analog Devices

Ansys

Ant Group

Apple

Applied Materials

Arista Networks

Arm

Asia Optical

ASML

ASOCS

ASOS

Asus

AT&T

Atos

Atresmedia

Autodesk

Automation Anywhere

Aviatrix

Axel Springer

BAE Systems

Baidu

Bandai Namco

Baozun

Barracuda Networks

BCE

Bentley Systems

Bertelsmann

Bharti Airtel

Bilibili

Bitmain

Bizlink

Blackbaud

Blackberry

Blackline

Bloomberg

Bonnier

Boohoo

Booking Holdings

Bosch

Box

Boyaa

BrainChip

Broadcom

BT

Bureau Veritas

BYD

ByteDance

Cadence Design Systems

Calix

Cambricon

Cambridge University Press

Canon

Canonical

Capcom

Capgemini

Casa Systems

Catcher Technology

CATL

Cato Networks

CelcomDigi

Cengage

Cerebras

CGI

Charter Communications

Check Point Software

Chegg

Cheil

China Literature

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Chunghwa Telecom

Ciena

Cineworld

Cirrus Logic

Cisco

Clarivate

Clear Channel

Cloud Software Group

Cloudera

Cloudflare

Cognex

Cognizant

Cohesity

Colopl

Com2uS

Comcast

CommScope

CommVault

Compal

Compass

Computacenter

Concentrix

Conduent

Constellation Software

Corning

Couchbase

Coupa

Cox

Criteo

CrowdStrike

CSG Systems

CyberArk Software

Cyberdyne

Cybereason

Daily Mail and General Trust

Danaher

Darktrace

Dassault Systemes

Databricks

Datadog

Dawning

Delinian

Deliveroo

Delivery Hero

Dell Technologies

DeNA

Dentsu

Deutsche Telekom

Didi Chuxing

Digital Realty

Diodes

Discord

DJI

Docusign

DoorDash

Dropbox

DXC Technology

Dynatrace

E& (Etisalat)

Ebay

EchoStar

Electronic Arts

Embracer

Emerson Electric

EPAM Systems

Epic Games

Equifax

Equinix

Ericsson

Estun Automation

Etsy

Exabeam

Expedia

Experian

Extreme Networks

F5

FactSet

FANUC

FICO

Finastra

Forcepoint

Fortinet

Fuji Media

Fujitsu

Gakken

Gannett

Garmin

General Dynamics

Genpact

GlobalFoundries

Globe Telecom

GoDaddy

GoerTek

GoPro

Grab

Graphcore

Gree

Groq

Groupon

Grupo Planeta

Grupo Televisa

Guardian Media Group

GungHo Online

Haier Smart Home

Harmonic

Harmonic Drive

HCLTech

Hearst

Hikvision

Himax

Hitachi

Hitotsubashi Group

HMH

HollySys Automation

Holtzbrinck Publishing

Home Depot

Honeywell

Horizon Robotics

HP

HPE

HTC

Huawei

HubSpot

IAC

IBM

iFlytek

IGG

Iliad

Indra Sistemas

Infineon

Infinera

Infor

Informa

Infosys

Inspur Electronic

Instacart

Intel

Interpublic

Intuit

Intuitive Surgical

Inventec

IonQ

iQiyi

iRobot

ITV

Jabil

Japan Display

JC Decaux

Juniper Networks

Just Eat Takeaway

Justdial

Kadokawa

Kakao

Kawasaki Heavy

KDDI

Keyence

Kingsoft

Klarna

Kodansha

Konami

KPN

Krafton

KT

KUKA

Kyndryl

Kyocera

Lagardere

Lam Research

Lamar Advertising

Largan

Lenovo

LG Display

LG Electronics

LG Energy Solution

Lionsgate

Live Nation

LivePerson

Logitech

LTIMindtree

Lumen

Lumentum

LY Corp

Lyft

M&C Saatchi

M1

M6-Metropole TV

Magnite

MakeMyTrip

Marchex

Marvell

Mastercard

Mavenir

Maxis

McGraw Hill

MediaForEurope

MediaTek

Meituan

Melexis

MercadoLibre

Meta

Microchip

Micron

Microsoft

Mimecast

Mirantis

Mitsubishi Electric

Mixi

Mobily

Momo

MoneySuperMarket

Monolithic Power Systems

Moody's

Morningstar

Motorola Solutions

Mphasis

MTN Group

Murata

Mythic

Nabtesco

Nachi Fujikoshi

Nanya Tech

Naspers

Naver

NavInfo

NCC

NCSoft

NEC

NetApp

NetEase

Netflix

Netmarble

Netskope

Network 18 Media

Neusoft

New Relic

New Work

New York Times

News Corp

Nexon

Nexstar

Nfon

Nielsen

Nikon

Ningbo Bird

Nintendo

Nippon Ceramic

Nippon TV

Nokia

NTT

NTT Data

Nutanix

Nvidia

NXP

Ocado

Okta

Omnicom

Omron

Onsemi

Ooredoo

OpenAI

OpenText

Oracle

Orange

Outfront Media

OVHcloud

Oxford University Press

Palantir

Palo Alto Networks

Panasonic

Parallel Wireless

Paramount Global

PayPal

Paytm

Pearson

Pegatron

Perfect World

Philips

Phluido

Phoenix Publishing & Media

Pinduoduo

Pinterest

Platform9

Playtech

PLDT

Progress Software

Proofpoint

ProSiebenSat.1

Proximus

PTC

Publicis

Pure Storage

Qisda

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Qualys

Quanta Computer

Quantinuum

Quebecor

Rackspace Technology

Radisys

Radware

Rakuten

Rapid7

Razer

Rea Group

Reddit

Reliance Industries

Relx

Renesas

Renren

Ribbon Comms

Ricoh

Rigetti Computing

RingCentral

Roblox

Rockwell Automation

Rogers Comms

Rohm

Roper Technologies

RTL

Rubrik

S&P Global

Sage

Sage Publishing

SAIC

SailPoint Technologies

Salesforce

SambaNova

Samsung Electronics

Samsung SDI

Sanoma

SAP

Saudi Telecom (STC)

Schibsted

Schneider Electric

Scholastic

Sea

Seagate

SecureWorks

Securonix

Sega Sammy

Seiko Epson

Sensata

SenseTime

SentinelOne

ServiceNow

Sharp

Shein

Shopify

Siasun Robot

Siemens

Silicon Labs

Silicon Motion

Sina

Singtel

Sirius XM Radio

SK Hynix

SK Telecom

Skyhigh Security

Skyworks

SMEE

SMIC

Snap

Snowflake

Snyk

Softbank

Software AG

Sonos

Sony

Sophos

Sopra Steria

Spark New Zealand

Spotify

Square Enix

SS&C

STMicroelectronics

Stryker

Sumo Logic

Sun TV Network

Sunny Optical

Supermicro

SUSE

Swisscom

Synaptics

Synopsys

SynSense

Take-Two Interactive

TAL Education

Tanium

Tata Communications

Tata Consultancy Services

TDK

TE Connectivity

TeamViewer

Tech Mahindra

Tegna

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telekom Malaysia

Telenor

Television Broadcasts

Telia

Telkom Indonesia

Telstra

Telus

Temenos

Tenable

Tencent

Teradata

Teradyne

Tesla

Texas Instruments

TF1

Thales

Thomson Reuters

TietoEVRY

T-Mobile US

Tokyo Electron

TomTom

Toshiba

Toyota

Trade Desk

TransUnion

Trellix

Trend Micro

TripAdvisor

TSMC

Twilio

Uber

Ubiquiti Networks

Ubisoft

UiPath

UMC

Umicore

United Internet

Unity Technologies

Universal Music

UScellular

Valve

Vantiva

Vecima

Verisk Analytics

Verizon

Viaplay

Viasat

Vipshop

Visa

Vivendi

VK

Vodacom

Vodafone

Vuzix

Walmart

Walt Disney

Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Music

Wayfair

Webzen

Wiley

Wipro

Wistron

Wolters Kluwer

Workday

Workiva

World Wide Technology

WPP

X (formerly Twitter)

Xero

Xiaomi

Yandex

Yaskawa

Yelp

Yokogawa Electric

Yuneec

YY

Zain

Zalando

Zapata Computing

Zee Entertainment

Zendesk

Zillow

Zoom

Zscaler ZTE



For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900