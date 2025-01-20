Tech, Media, & Telecom (TMT) Top Disruptive Tech Themes For 2025
1/20/2025 6:30:53 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Tech, Media, & Telecom Themes 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
If you are worried about the pace of innovation in your industry, this report will help you identify which tech vendors can help you. It provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the leading players in the tech, media, and telecom (TMT) industry based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape over the next two years. You will not find a better guide to technology in 2025
Key Highlights
It is over two years since OpenAI released ChatGPT and put artificial intelligence (AI) back at the top of corporate agendas worldwide. AI remains the most talked about technology theme, representing both an opportunity and a threat for all businesses. However, enterprises will expect tangible returns on their AI investment in 2025, and AI vendors will be under growing pressure to deliver on their promises. Ongoing geopolitical turmoil and macroeconomic uncertainty will ensure the global outlook remains volatile and unpredictable in 2025. Technologies like AI contribute to that volatility but can also help organizations adapt to profound shifts in an uncertain world.
Report Scope
This report is the most concise reference guide to tech you will read this year. Written by some of the world's leading tech experts, the TMT Themes 2025 will help you look credible when discussing tech in your industry. It tells you everything you need to know about disruptive tech themes and which companies are best placed to help you digitally transform your business. This report covers 17 TMT sectors, divided into four categories: hardware, software and services, internet and media, and telecom. For each sector, it provides sector scorecards comprising four screens: the company screen, thematic screen, valuation screen, and risk screen.
Reasons to Buy
Position yourself for future success by understanding the TMT industry's most important tech, regulatory, and macroeconomic themes. The report provides analysis that will help you look credible when discussing tech in your company. Quickly identify attractive investment targets by understanding which companies are the most advanced in the themes that will determine future success in the TMT industry. Gain a competitive advantage in the future of the TMT industry by reading this report in conjunction with another multi-theme report, Tech Predictions 2025, which covers 25 tech-related themes.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Top Themes for 2025
Hardware Software and Services Internet and Media Telecoms
Company Coverage:
21 Vianet ABB Accenture Accton Acer Adobe Adtran Advance Advanced Info Service Airbnb Aixtron Akamai Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Alibaba Alibaba Pictures Alphabet Alteryx Altice Amazon Ambarella AMC Entertainment AMC Networks AMD Amdocs America Movil Amphenol AMS Analog Devices Ansys Ant Group Apple Applied Materials Arista Networks Arm Asia Optical ASML ASOCS ASOS Asus AT&T Atos Atresmedia Autodesk Automation Anywhere Aviatrix Axel Springer BAE Systems Baidu Bandai Namco Baozun Barracuda Networks BCE Bentley Systems Bertelsmann Bharti Airtel Bilibili Bitmain Bizlink Blackbaud Blackberry Blackline Bloomberg Bonnier Boohoo Booking Holdings Bosch Box Boyaa BrainChip Broadcom BT Bureau Veritas BYD ByteDance Cadence Design Systems Calix Cambricon Cambridge University Press Canon Canonical Capcom Capgemini Casa Systems Catcher Technology CATL Cato Networks CelcomDigi Cengage Cerebras CGI Charter Communications Check Point Software Chegg Cheil China Literature China Mobile China Telecom China Unicom Chunghwa Telecom Ciena Cineworld Cirrus Logic Cisco Clarivate Clear Channel Cloud Software Group Cloudera Cloudflare Cognex Cognizant Cohesity Colopl Com2uS Comcast CommScope CommVault Compal Compass Computacenter Concentrix Conduent Constellation Software Corning Couchbase Coupa Cox Criteo CrowdStrike CSG Systems CyberArk Software Cyberdyne Cybereason Daily Mail and General Trust Danaher Darktrace Dassault Systemes Databricks Datadog Dawning Delinian Deliveroo Delivery Hero Dell Technologies DeNA Dentsu Deutsche Telekom Didi Chuxing Digital Realty Diodes Discord DJI Docusign DoorDash Dropbox DXC Technology Dynatrace E& (Etisalat) Ebay EchoStar Electronic Arts Embracer Emerson Electric EPAM Systems Epic Games Equifax Equinix Ericsson Estun Automation Etsy Exabeam Expedia Experian Extreme Networks F5 FactSet FANUC FICO Finastra Forcepoint Fortinet Fuji Media Fujitsu Gakken Gannett Garmin General Dynamics Genpact GlobalFoundries Globe Telecom GoDaddy GoerTek GoPro Grab Graphcore Gree Groq Groupon Grupo Planeta Grupo Televisa Guardian Media Group GungHo Online Haier Smart Home Harmonic Harmonic Drive HCLTech Hearst Hikvision Himax Hitachi Hitotsubashi Group HMH HollySys Automation Holtzbrinck Publishing Home Depot Honeywell Horizon Robotics HP HPE HTC Huawei HubSpot IAC IBM iFlytek IGG Iliad Indra Sistemas Infineon Infinera Infor Informa Infosys Inspur Electronic Instacart Intel Interpublic Intuit Intuitive Surgical Inventec IonQ iQiyi iRobot ITV Jabil Japan Display JC Decaux Juniper Networks Just Eat Takeaway Justdial Kadokawa Kakao Kawasaki Heavy KDDI Keyence Kingsoft Klarna Kodansha Konami KPN Krafton KT KUKA Kyndryl Kyocera Lagardere Lam Research Lamar Advertising Largan Lenovo LG Display LG Electronics LG Energy Solution Lionsgate Live Nation LivePerson Logitech LTIMindtree Lumen Lumentum LY Corp Lyft M&C Saatchi M1 M6-Metropole TV Magnite MakeMyTrip Marchex Marvell Mastercard Mavenir Maxis McGraw Hill MediaForEurope MediaTek Meituan Melexis MercadoLibre Meta Microchip Micron Microsoft Mimecast Mirantis Mitsubishi Electric Mixi Mobily Momo MoneySuperMarket Monolithic Power Systems Moody's Morningstar Motorola Solutions Mphasis MTN Group Murata Mythic Nabtesco Nachi Fujikoshi Nanya Tech Naspers Naver NavInfo NCC NCSoft NEC NetApp NetEase Netflix Netmarble Netskope Network 18 Media Neusoft New Relic New Work New York Times News Corp Nexon Nexstar Nfon Nielsen Nikon Ningbo Bird Nintendo Nippon Ceramic Nippon TV Nokia NTT NTT Data Nutanix Nvidia NXP Ocado Okta Omnicom Omron Onsemi Ooredoo OpenAI OpenText Oracle Orange Outfront Media OVHcloud Oxford University Press Palantir Palo Alto Networks Panasonic Parallel Wireless Paramount Global PayPal Paytm Pearson Pegatron Perfect World Philips Phluido Phoenix Publishing & Media Pinduoduo Pinterest Platform9 Playtech PLDT Progress Software Proofpoint ProSiebenSat.1 Proximus PTC Publicis Pure Storage Qisda Qorvo Qualcomm Qualys Quanta Computer Quantinuum Quebecor Rackspace Technology Radisys Radware Rakuten Rapid7 Razer Rea Group Reddit Reliance Industries Relx Renesas Renren Ribbon Comms Ricoh Rigetti Computing RingCentral Roblox Rockwell Automation Rogers Comms Rohm Roper Technologies RTL Rubrik S&P Global Sage Sage Publishing SAIC SailPoint Technologies Salesforce SambaNova Samsung Electronics Samsung SDI Sanoma SAP Saudi Telecom (STC) Schibsted Schneider Electric Scholastic Sea Seagate SecureWorks Securonix Sega Sammy Seiko Epson Sensata SenseTime SentinelOne ServiceNow Sharp Shein Shopify Siasun Robot Siemens Silicon Labs Silicon Motion Sina Singtel Sirius XM Radio SK Hynix SK Telecom Skyhigh Security Skyworks SMEE SMIC Snap Snowflake Snyk Softbank Software AG Sonos Sony Sophos Sopra Steria Spark New Zealand Spotify Square Enix SS&C STMicroelectronics Stryker Sumo Logic Sun TV Network Sunny Optical Supermicro SUSE Swisscom Synaptics Synopsys SynSense Take-Two Interactive TAL Education Tanium Tata Communications Tata Consultancy Services TDK TE Connectivity TeamViewer Tech Mahindra Tegna Telecom Italia Telefonica Telekom Malaysia Telenor Television Broadcasts Telia Telkom Indonesia Telstra Telus Temenos Tenable Tencent Teradata Teradyne Tesla Texas Instruments TF1 Thales Thomson Reuters TietoEVRY T-Mobile US Tokyo Electron TomTom Toshiba Toyota Trade Desk TransUnion Trellix Trend Micro TripAdvisor TSMC Twilio Uber Ubiquiti Networks Ubisoft UiPath UMC Umicore United Internet Unity Technologies Universal Music UScellular Valve Vantiva Vecima Verisk Analytics Verizon Viaplay Viasat Vipshop Visa Vivendi VK Vodacom Vodafone Vuzix Walmart Walt Disney Warner Bros. Discovery Warner Music Wayfair Webzen Wiley Wipro Wistron Wolters Kluwer Workday Workiva World Wide Technology WPP X (formerly Twitter) Xero Xiaomi Yandex Yaskawa Yelp Yokogawa Electric Yuneec YY Zain Zalando Zapata Computing Zee Entertainment Zendesk Zillow Zoom Zscaler ZTE
