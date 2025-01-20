Thousands of Palestinians flood streets of Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas on Sunday, thousands of Palestinians flooded the streets of the Gaza Strip. Some gathered to celebrate, others visited the graves of relatives, and many returned to survey the damage to their homes after months of conflict. Aya, a displaced woman from Gaza City, who had taken refuge in Deir al-Balah for over a year, described the sense of relief she felt. After being displaced for 15 months, she finally felt as though life was returning. In northern Gaza, where Israeli and fighting had caused some of the heaviest damage, hundreds navigated the wreckage, walking through piles of rubble and twisted metal.



A family, returning to Jabalia, worked with shovels to clear the remains of their home. Elsewhere, displaced families began loading their belongings onto carts and trucks, preparing for their journey back. Amal Abu Aita, standing amid the rubble of her home, shared her feelings of despair, expressing that the situation was tragic despite the ceasefire. In southern Gaza, Hamas fighters drove through Khan Younis, met with cheers from the crowd, despite a nearly three-hour delay in the implementation of the ceasefire agreement. Hamas police also returned to the streets in their blue uniforms, having previously stayed hidden to avoid Israeli airstrikes.



The ceasefire entered into effect after the delay, halting the violence that had devastated Gaza for over 15 months. The agreement brought hope to the 2.3 million people in Gaza, many of whom had been displaced multiple times. The Palestinian Civil Defense reported that at least 13 people died during the delay in the ceasefire, but no further casualties were reported after it went into effect at 11:15 AM local time. Aya expressed her hope for the future, saying, "We are now waiting for the day when we go home in Gaza City. Whether it's destructive or not, it doesn't matter, it's a nightmare. Death and starvation are over."

