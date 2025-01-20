2024 Milestone: Changan's Sales Exceed 2.68 Million Globally, MEA Growth Hits 51%

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, January 20, 2025 – Changan Automobile had a brilliant 2024, with total sales exceeding 2.68 million vehicles. It's growing international presence was also reflected in its sales outside of China, which soared by 47% in 2024, with 530,000 units sold. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region was a bright spot, its sales there rose 51% year-on-year with 83,000 units sold.







Changan set many new milestones in 2024 as part of its commitment to provide high quality mobility experiences to customers in the MEA region. It is continually enriching its ecosystem of brands, products and services and deepening its regional operations to meet the needs of more customers in the Middle East – a key focus of its global brand strategy where it now serves 400,000 users.

“We are grateful to our partners and customers in the Middle East and Africa for their strong support of Changan Automobile and our Changan, DEEPAL and AVATR brands,” said Xiao Feng, the General Manager of Changan Middle East and Africa Business Unit.“We look forward to building on our outstanding 2024 growth with even more high quality products and services that are tailored to the needs of our valued customers in the region.”





With its three brands, CHANGAN, DEEPAL and AVATR, Changan Automobile is redefining mobility for customers in the MEA region by further diversifying its portfolio with traditional fuel vehicles, high end EVs, and NEVs tailored to the unique needs of local users. Changan brings users high quality fashion and practicality, DEEPAL is an innovative digital new energy brand for young tech lovers, and AVATR is a high-end emotional intelligent brand that offers industry-leading capabilities in smart driving and digital experiences.

Innovating Mobility with Game-Changing Products

In 2024, Changan Automobile strengthened its foothold in the MEA region with the launch of several game-changing models. Highlights included the Eado Plus in the GCC, the KAICHEN Hunter pick-up in Iraq, and the DEEPAL S07 at the inaugural Mobility Live ME event. Additionally, the UNI-S and UNI-V 2.0T were introduced in Saudi Arabia, designed to cater to young consumers with their distinctive designs, outstanding performance, and advanced technologies.

In August, Changan showcased its three major brands at the“Leading the Future” event in Riyadh. This exclusive showcase marked the MEA debut of the DEEPAL and AVATR brands while also bringing the award-winning CHANGAN E07 to local customers, further solidifying its position as a pioneer in intelligent and sustainable mobility.

The DEEPAL brand signed an strategic agreement in September with AL TAYER MOTORS, a leading luxury car dealership group in the UAE, to offer local customers a cutting-edge new energy driving experience.

The AVATR brand officially launched in Dubai in November with the AVATR 11, an SUV that combines futuristic aesthetics with powerful electric performance and advanced smart driving technologies. The brand's executive sedan, the AVATR 12, will soon follow. These models seamlessly blend luxury, technology, and sustainability, reflecting Changan's commitment to the region's sustainable development goals with eco-friendly, high-performance e-mobility solutions.

Changan Automobile garnered widespread acclaim in 2024, both in China and the MEA region. Domestically, it was recognized as a“Pioneer Enterprise for Industrial Carbon Peak” by the China Federation of Industrial Economics, applauding its green transformation and carbon reduction efforts, and earned a“Five-Star Enterprise” rating from the Energy Conservation and Green Development Evaluation Center in November. Changan models also shone in the MEA region, with the UNI-S awarded“Best Mid-Size SUV” at the 2024 Saudi Arabia National Auto Awards, and the UNI-K securing dual honors in Oman as“Best SUV of the Year” and“Feature-Rich SUV of the Year.”

Delivering Unparalleled Service Across the Middle East

Changan Automobile is dedicated to delivering an unparalleled sales and after-sales service experience to customers across the region. In 2024, the Dora Sales and Service Complex in Baghdad opened its doors, featuring a 39,000-square-meter facility that includes a 4,000-square-meter exhibition area and a three-level 5,000-square-meter spare parts warehouse to ensure efficient parts distribution nationwide. Additionally, the newly launched Middle East Parts Distribution Center in Dubai further enhances logistics and after-sales efficiency, supporting key markets across the region.

Further underscoring Changan's“people-oriented” philosophy and dedication to deliver an exceptional aftersales experience to customers in the MEA region, Changan Automobile held its first Middle East and Africa Skills Competition in 2024. The competition not only spotlights outstanding talents but also significantly improves the overall level of after-sales service for local customers by giving top Changan technicians from across the region the opportunity to exchange ideas and knowledge, elevate their skills, and help them to further develop the skills within their teams.

Pioneering the Future with Innovation and Sustainability

The year 2025 marks a pivotal moment for Changan Automobile as it advances its“Vast Ocean Plan” to deepen its presence in the Middle East and Africa. Guided by its core strategy of“Innovation-Driven, Global Breakthrough,” Changan will leverage its strong R&D capabilities and technological innovations to introduce intelligent and sustainable mobility solutions tailored to the region's growing demand. With plans to launch other new vehicle models, including products from its DEEPAL and AVATR brands, and to provide smart cloud services, Changan aims to enhance user experiences with more intelligent, comfortable, and connected solutions. By strengthening service networks and delivering user-centric mobility, Changan is committed to driving green, reliable mobility and showcasing the excellence of Chinese manufacturing in the MEA region.

About Changan Automobile

With its CHANGAN, DEEPAL and AVATR, Changan Automobile is one of the“Big Four” Chinese automakers. It has 22 production facilities in 12 production bases around the world. It's global R&D network connects 10 cities in six countries (Chongqing, Beijing, Shanghai, Dingzhou and Hefei in China, Turin in Italy, Yokohama in Japan, Birmingham in the UK, Detroit in the US, and Munich in Germany), and brings together the talents of more than 18,000 engineers from 31 countries and regions. It has had a presence in the Middle East and Africa market since 1994, with cumulative sales of 400,000 units. To further expand its global footprint, in 2023 the company launched its Vast Ocean Plan. With a mission to“lead auto culture and benefit human life”, Changan is transforming itself into an intelligent, low-carbon mobility tech company that contributes to society and meets people's needs for a better life.

