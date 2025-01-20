SSU Interrogating North Korean Pows Zelensky Shares New Footage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that captured North Korean continue their communication with investigators from Ukraine's Security Service (SSU).

The Ukrainian President shared this information on the social X , according to Ukrinform.

“Communication between captured North Korean soldiers and SSU investigators continues. Intelligence data on the movement of such to Russian territory, their training and complete information isolation have been confirmed by the prisoners,” Zelensky said.

In a shared by President Zelensky, one of the captured North Korean soldiers revealed that he had served in a reconnaissance battalion.

When asked if his mother knows his current location, the soldier replied, "No, she doesn't."

The prisoner explained that he began serving in North Korea's military at the age of 17 after finishing school.

“Before I arrived in Russia, I didn't know I would be fighting here. I didn't even know who we were fighting against,” he admitted.

The soldier also disclosed that during battles in Kursk region, he witnessed significant casualties among North Korean troops.

He further confessed that he had little knowledge of the world beyond North Korea. Regarding South Korea, he said he only knew that it had“fewer mountains than North Korea.”

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on January 11, the Ukrainian forces captured two North Korean soldiers in Kursk region.

President Zelensky emphasized that all evidence of North Korea's involvement in this war would be fully documented.