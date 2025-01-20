U.S. Pres.-Elect Set To Be Sworn In Mon.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Anfar Jash

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- U.S. President-elect Donald is poised to be sworn in for his second term as US president on Monday following last year's general election, to become only the second person in U.S. history to be sworn in as the president after a gap of four years.

Trump's inauguration is of special significance to the American people since it is one of the main features of the country's power transition and unequivocal evidence of its deep-rooted democracy.

The swearing-in ceremony, which traditionally takes place outside the US Capitol, has been moved indoors due to dangerously cold and wind chill conditions.

Accordingly, U.S. Secret Service, which ensures the safety of the president, the vice president, their families, the White House, the vice president's residence, visiting foreign heads of state, former U.S. presidents and events of national significance, announced that it would reverse the security plan for the inauguration ceremony.

Congress police also said that they would take the necessary security measures to secure this great political event at a time when the ceremony is overseen by a joint congressional committee named by the president-elect.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Trump will address the nation before he is expected to parade across town to the White House and attend three inaugural balls in the evening.

According to relevant protocols, the U.S. vice-president will first take the oath, then the president-elect will follow suit.

About 200,000 supporters are expected to visit the city to mark the presidential transfer of power.

Outgoing President Joe Biden, his wife, vice-president Kamala Harris and many national and international political and economic personalities will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

However, the big event comes at a time when the U.S. has several challenges to address at the local level, primarily the wildfires in Los Angeles in California and concerns about looming storms and climate change, not to mention the fight against the so-called "domestic terrorism".

Internationally, there are fears of a potential trade war between Washington and Beijing amid growing trade tensions with the former's neighbors: Canada and Mexico following Trump's announcement that he could impose tariffs on the three countries.

Trump said late Sunday that he would act with historic speed and strength and fix every single crisis facing the country is facing.

"Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and strength and fix every single crisis facing our country. We have to do it," Trump told his supporters at the Capitol One Arena.

Trump, 78, made a stunning comeback when he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in last year's general election to become only the second person in US history to be sworn in as the president after a gap of four years.

Washington is witnessing dangerously cold and wind chill conditions as Trump is poised to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. (end)

