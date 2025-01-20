Czech University Of Life Sciences Prague Establishes Forest Invasion Synthesis Centre, Attracting Leading Scientists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Faculty of Forestry and Wood Sciences (FLD) at the Czech University of Life Sciences in Prague (CZU) is hosting a kick-off meeting to mark the establishment of the Forest Invasion Synthesis Centre, Prague (FISC). The unique centre, funded by the European Union, will advance scientific understanding of the ecology and management of biological invasions in forests.



The FISC brings Dr. Andrew M. Liebhold, a globally recognized expert in invasion science, who will serve as the centre's Chair. Under his leadership, the CZU establishes a world-class team to strengthen the position of the CZU as a leader in ecological research.

"The FISC presents a unique opportunity to bring together scientific capabilities from around the world to advance knowledge on the complex challenges posed by forest invasions," said Dr. Liebhold from the Faculty of Forestry and Wood Sciences CZU.



A Visionary Model for Collaborative Research

The FISC adopts the innovative“socio-ecological synthesis centre” model, which has proven successful across many countries. This model emphasizes collaborative, interdisciplinary research, bringing together experts to address complex scientific and societal challenges.



Global Collaboration

Beginning in 2025, the Centre will convene Working Group meetings that include diverse participants from academia, industry, and policymaking. These groups, composed of researchers at various career stages, will collaborate to generate transformative ideas and solutions.

"I am convinced that FISC will become a unique platform where science, policy, and practice converge, generating new knowledge to understand-and tools to combat-biological invasions, one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time," said Prof. Tomáš Hlásny, PhD, a Head of Forest Risk Research Centre at the FLD CZU.



Kick-Off Meeting

The kick-off meeting on 15 January 2025 will bring together key stakeholders who will be introduced with the strategic vision of the Centre. Attendees will meet the FISC team, learn about the Center's objectives and opportunities for collaboration.

