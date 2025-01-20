Vibra Energia Boosts Subsidiary’S Capital By R$1.5 Billion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vibra Energia increased Comerc's capital by R$1.5 billion ($0.3 billion) through a share offering. The company issued 161,985,792 new ordinary shares on January 17, 2025. Vibra will pay for these shares by January 30, 2025.



This move expanded Vibra's ownership of Comerc to 99.10% of and total capital. The capital increase follows Vibra's strategic expansion in Brazil's sector.



Vibra aims to diversify beyond distribution into energy and electricity trading. The company acquired an initial 50% stake in Comerc in 2021. It then bought the remaining 50% in August 2024 for R$3.525 billion ($0.6 billion).



Comerc brings significant assets to Vibra 's portfolio. The subsidiary has 2.1 GW of renewable energy capacity. It operates solar and wind power facilities across Brazil. Comerc also leads in energy trading and solutions for the Brazilian market.



Vibra expects Comerc to add R$1.3 billion ($0.2 billion) to its EBITDA in 2025. The acquisition should generate synergies of R$1.4 billion ($0.2 billion).







These benefits come from tax structure optimization and reduced debt costs. Vibra plans to implement these changes within two years. The deal strengthens Vibra's position in Brazil's energy transition.



It gives the company a strong foothold in the electricity market. This complements Vibra's traditional fuel distribution business. The move aligns with Brazil's ongoing electricity market liberalization.



Vibra's transformation shows its commitment to adapting to changing energy landscapes. The company balances its established fuel business with new renewable ventures. This strategy aims to secure Vibra's long-term growth and relevance in Brazil's evolving energy sector.

