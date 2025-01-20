Al Wahda Beat Al Wakrah On Penalties To Lift Challenge Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Wahda edged out Al Wakrah 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw to seal the Qatar-UAE Super Cup Challenge Cup title in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

Aissa Laidouni put Al Wakrah ahead in the 26th minute, before Omar Kharbin's equaliser in the 62nd forced the match into penalties.

Al Wakrah's substitute goalkeeper Omair Al Sayed, brought on just before the final whistle, gave his side hope by saving Al Wahda's third attempt from Khozhimat Erkinov. But Laidouni hit the bar and Almahdi Ali sent his shot over the bar, handing the home fans a dramatic win.

The victory completed a clean sweep of Emirati clubs in the expanded Qatar-UAE Super Cup, with Shabab Al Ahli (Challenge Shield), Al Nasr (Super Cup) and Al Wasl (Super Shield) also claiming the titles.

At Al Nahyan Stadium, Al Wahda enjoyed strong support, but Al Wakrah made an early impact, testing the home side on several occasions.

Farid Boulaya threatened in the 15th minute with a powerful shot from the left side of the box, but Al Wahda keeper Mohamed Hasan Alshamsi was equal to it. Hamdi Fathi's ambitious strike from distance sailed just over the bar before Laidouni opened the scoring. Abdelkarim Hassan delivered the corner, and Laidouni, positioned left, slotted a low shot into the bottom right corner.

Kharbin twice came close to equalising, first firing wide from inside the box, then having his free kick expertly saved by Al Wakrah keeper Saoud Al Khater.

After the break, Al Wahda pushed for an equaliser, but Al Khater denied Facundo Kruspzky with a close-range save. The visitors responded with a long-range effort from Hassan, but Alshamsi was well-positioned to save.

Kharbin finally leveled the scores, capitalising on a poor clearance by Almahdi Ali to slot past Al Khater from the center of the box. With the match tied, both sides searched for a winner, but Kharbin and Hasan saw their shots blocked by the goalkeepers.

Boulaya nearly snatched it late with a free kick from 25 yards, but Alshamsi made a brilliant save before the match went to penalties, where Al Wahda emerged victorious.