Children's Book Designer Programme Inspires Young Creators

Doha: The Qatar Publishers and Distributors Forum, affiliated with the of Culture, has launched the fifth edition of the 'Children's Designer' Programme, in collaboration with the Children's Literature Centre.

This year's edition was held over four days, with the participation of 61 children from various age groups.

Director of the Qatar Publishers and Distributors Forum Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain stated that the fifth edition of the Children's Book Designer programme involved the translation of children's that had been printed for display at the upcoming Doha International Book Fair (DIBF), scheduled for May 2025. These books were initially showcased during the Qatar National Day activities at Darb Al Saai in December 2024.

He emphasised that the programme opens new horizons for children to explore the world of writing. It is part of the Ministry of Culture's ongoing efforts to enhance reading and writing skills among the younger generation, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 which seeks to build an educated and sustainable society.

Asmaa Al Kuwari, the Director of the Children's Literature Centre, noted that the fifth edition of the Children's Book Designer programme aimed to encourage children to read, write, and create, while also developing many skills among the participants, including storytelling, public speaking, and more.

She added that the programme featured a range of creative activities designed to help children learn about the different stages of book design, from writing to printing and public display.