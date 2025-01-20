New Kit For Likuena

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU

The Lesotho Association (LEFA) has launched a new kit, manufactured by English sportswear giant Umbro, for the country's national football teams.

This new strip replaces previous versions and will go on sale immediately.

On the field, the kit is set to be debuted during the March international break when Likuena takes on South Africa in a 2026 qualifier

Lesotho's new trim boasts unique features that distinguish it from earlier editions with Umbro and even includes security features to prevent counterfeiting.

The new home kit is predominantly white with four horizontal stripes across the belly, compared to three lines in the previous designs. The strip also features shades of blue.

According to LEFA, the elements ensure the kit is unique and difficult to fake, even if attempts are made to replicate it.

The away kit is green with many of the distinct features of the home kit being even more visible.

The blue leisure kit, meanwhile, adds another dimension to the team's apparel line-up

LEFA's Secretary General, Mokhosi Mohapi, said work has already begun on the next designs, which could be revealed in a year's time.

The fresh kit comes as part of a new three-year contract with Umbro.

LEFA said the deal offers improved terms compared to the previous agreement between the two parties.

Notably, this time kids' replicas are available along with special cuts for women. The new kit replicas will be sold for M600.

To ensure the new kit gets proper market traction, LEFA will withhold sales of the national sides' old kits

Speaking at yesterday's launch at Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena, LEFA's president, Advocate Salemane Phafane, emphasised the importance of the national team's kit.

“(The) national team kit is a big thing because it is a sign that differentiates who you are from others.

“It is not just about wearing it (the kit). To us it is a flag, and we respect it. Of course, above (everything), it's the national flag,” Phafane said.

“We agreed that even if we improve and change, we should not abandon our identity, and that's the first edition of our jersey, we don't want to go far away from it,” he said.

Phafane also revealed that Umbro exceeded their contractual obligations by providing additional sets of jerseys for free

“While we were waiting for the kit, they sent two sets of Likuena's jerseys that are not part of the contract,” Phafane said.

“(Umbro) also sent two sets of the women's (national team) kit. We received four sets of kits for free and they are not part of the contract.”

