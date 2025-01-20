Incoming leader Trump plans to sideline UK premier due to alleged election meddling

(MENAFN) Incoming US Leader Donald may exclude British Prime Keir Starmer from an early White House meeting, according to UK media reports. Trump’s team is reportedly considering sidelining Starmer due to accusations of Labour Party involvement in the 2024 US presidential election.



The Mail on Sunday reported that Trump’s advisers are contemplating rejecting the candidacy of Lord Mandelson for UK ambassador to Washington, citing his perceived connections to China. The same sources suggest Starmer may need to “eat humble pie” to secure a future meeting with Trump.



Trump’s allies reportedly view Nigel Farage, the Brexit leader, as a potential successor to Starmer. Farage is expected to attend Trump’s inauguration on Monday, along with former UK Prime Ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.



The controversy stems from Labour’s director of operations, Sofia Patel, urging party staffers to support Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in swing states during the 2024 election. Nearly 100 Labour staff members are believed to have participated in the campaign, which Trump’s team has condemned as foreign interference. A formal complaint has been filed with the Federal Election Commission.

MENAFN20012025000045016755ID1109107641