Man Arrested After Video Shows Him Assaulting His Children In J & K's Udhampur

Man Arrested After Video Shows Him Assaulting His Children In J & K's Udhampur


1/20/2025 3:13:17 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A man was arrested after a video purportedly showing him mercilessly assaulting his children, one five years old and the other just three, was circulated widely on social media, Police said on Monday.

Sudesh Kumar, a resident of Naagni Chulna village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, was picked up on Sunday evening. The two children were rescued and handed over to relatives, a police spokesperson said.

Many on social media called for stern action against him following the video, he said. Police took serious note of the incident and promptly deployed a team from the Panchari police station to investigate the matter, the spokesperson said.

Kashmir Observer

