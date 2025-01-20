Man Arrested After Video Shows Him Assaulting His Children In J & K's Udhampur
Date
1/20/2025 3:13:17 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A man was arrested after a video purportedly showing him mercilessly assaulting his children, one five years old and the other just three, was circulated widely on social media, Police said on Monday.
Sudesh Kumar, a resident of Naagni Chulna village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, was picked up on Sunday evening. The two children were rescued and handed over to relatives, a police spokesperson said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Many on social media called for stern action against him following the video, he said. Police took serious note of the incident and promptly deployed a team from the Panchari police station to investigate the matter, the spokesperson said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Actor Saif Ali Khan Injured In Knife Attack By Intruder At Mumbai Home; Undergoes Surgery
Two Youth Injured In Attack By Pistol-Wielding Assailants In Jammu
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN20012025000215011059ID1109107543
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.