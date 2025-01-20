Philharmonic Hall Hosts Memorial Evening For January 20 Martyrs
1/20/2025 3:10:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
A memorial evening for the victims of the January 20 tragedy has
been held at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall,
Azernews reports.
January 20 tragedy is forever etched in the memory of our people
as a chapter of grief and sorrow, pride, and heroism. Before the
event began, a moment of silence was observed to honor the memory
of the martyrs.
Under the direction of conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov, the
soloist Ayaz Karimov (tenor) performed alongside the Uzeyir
Hajibeyli Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra and the State Choir
of Azerbaijan.
The evening featured performances of the symphony "Baku-90" by
A. Rzaev, "Siegfried's Death and Funeral March" by R. Wagner,
"Roads to Freedom" by R. Aliyev, and "Voice of the Land of Fire"
from the cantata "Azerbaijanis" by A. Alizade.
