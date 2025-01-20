Philharmonic Hall Hosts Memorial Evening For January 20 Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A memorial evening for the of the January 20 tragedy has been held at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

January 20 tragedy is forever etched in the memory of our people as a chapter of grief and sorrow, pride, and heroism. Before the event began, a moment of silence was observed to honor the memory of the martyrs.

Under the direction of conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov, the soloist Ayaz Karimov (tenor) performed alongside the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Azerbaijan State Symphony and the State Choir of Azerbaijan.

The evening featured performances of the symphony "Baku-90" by A. Rzaev, "Siegfried's Death and Funeral March" by R. Wagner, "Roads to Freedom" by R. Aliyev, and "Voice of the Land of Fire" from the cantata "Azerbaijanis" by A. Alizade.