Japan, Australia Fms Affirm Quad Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Takeshi Iwaya and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong agreed to promote multilayered cooperation with the US and other like-minded countries, including efforts by the Quad group, amid the region's severe security environment, Japan's Foreign said Monday.

During their talks in Washington on Sunday (local time), on the eve of US President-elect Donald Trump's presidential inauguration ceremony, Iwaya and Wong exchanged views on various issues in the Indo-Pacific, according to a statement released from the ministry.

The two ministers also confirmed that both countries will steadily implement the commitments made at the Japan-Australia "two-plus-two" meeting held in September, including commitments related to cyber and economic security.

In addition, the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation and dialogue in the economic fields and to promote people-to-people exchange.

"It is important for Japan and Australia to play a leading role in realizing a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific," working hand in hand with the US and other like-minded countries," Iwaya was quoted as saying.

Wong expressed her willingness to further strengthen Japan-Australia relationship in a wide range of fields amid the increasingly severe strategic environment in the Indo-Pacific, the ministry said.

The two ministers vowed to work together to further deepen the "Special Strategic Partnership" between Japan and Australia, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Japan-Australia Basic Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation next year.

Iwaya also held talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in the US capital, in which they agreed to further advance cooperation by leveraging each other's strengths in the fields of science, technology, and innovation, and discussed efforts by the Quad nations - Japan, India, the US and Australia. (end)

mk







MENAFN20012025000071011013ID1109107506