The 15Th Spring Festival Book Exposition Held Around The World

BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Chinese New Year of 2025, the 15th Spring Festival Exposition organized by China National Publications & Export (Group) Co.,Ltd (CNPIEC) was held successively among the Chinese bookstores from 33 countries and regions, including the U.S., Canada, France, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, Tunisia, Japan, Greece,

Myanmar

and Germany. The book exposition provided a great assortment of the latest Chinese to overseas Chinese and readers.

A total of 100 well-known publishers from China participated in the 2025 book exposition such as People's Publishing House, People's Literature Publishing House, Foreign Languages Press, China Science and Technology Press and Peking University Press. They offered a wider choice of books for readers, covering social science, traditional culture, literature and art, and children's literature.

As the book exposition coincides with the spring festival of 2025, CNPIEC

also presented overseas Chinese bookstores with creative cultural products such as calendars, brush pens, the paper bearing the Chinese character "happiness", and decorative Chinese knots. Moreover, various traditional Chinese cultural activities were held, including making dumplings, Peking Opera mask flipping cards, pitch-pot and hooping, and also Airplane Model Building Contest.

All of these products and activities greatly enhanced the atmosphere of the spring festival, attracted more overseas readers, and won unanimous acclaim from overseas Chinese bookstores.

Participating bookstores from Malaysia,

U.S, Nepal, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and among others, included:

POPULAR BOOK CO. (M) SDN

BHD

S-066, Second Floor,

Mid Valley Megamall,

Lingkaran Syed Putra,

59200 Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia

XIN

HUA BOOKSTORE INC

7373A Convoy CT. San Diego

CA92111 USA

NIMING

BOOKS INC

12417 Ave, El Monte.

Los Angeles, CA91732.

U.S.A.

Tel: (213)-249-2671

Enlighten Enterprise

1015 S. Nogales

St., Ste # 133

Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Tel: 626-913-2481

ZHONGGUO

SHUYUAN

Bouddha, Kathmandu,

Metropolitan City, Ward-6.

Kathmandu District. Nepal

Tel:(0977)9808226000

Oriental knowledge publishing BOOK STORE

Khaled

elhaj Ahmed,Ben arous mourouj 6

place droits de l'homme, Res. Yaakoub

N 7, librairie savoirs orientaux,MOUROUGE2074

Tunisia

Wisdom House Language Company

Building No.2811, 4th floor

Alhamra

Plaza,Falestine street, Al-Hamra'a dis, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Ning Ma

966-0537287031



