(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) Volker Briefs Security Council on Situation in Sudan

By: T.A



Khartoum, Mar. 20 (Sudanow) - The Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan "UNITAMS", Volker Perthes, affirmed, today, before the Security Council that the situation in Sudan is witnessing new developments in the political, economic and social field due to the increase of humanitarian needs.

Perthes emphasized in his report for the UNSC, the importance of reaching a political situation to re-form a credible government that can carry out its functions, noting that there is an opportunity to reach a new framework political agreement that could launch a new transitional period towards a democratic rule.

He pointed out to the army taking some important decisions, declaring there were some promising developments among civilians. On July 4, indicating that the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced the army's intention to withdraw from politics noting that the declaration found momentum among civil forces, and major initiatives emerged in response aiming at reaching a common civil vision.

Volcker referred to the decision of the leaders of the military component to establish a joint security committee last week, and their agreement on the basic aspects for the reform and integration of the sector.

Volcker has affirmed the tripartite mechanism, consisting of the United Nations Integrated Transitional Support Mission in Sudan, the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, involvement with all initiatives.

He said:“ we were pleased with the active participation of women and provided constitutional expertise to those who requested such assistance,” adding:“We are currently in the process of comparing the constitutional and political visions that have been issued and almost all concerned, including the army in particular, have expressed their desire for the tripartite mechanism to have a role, either by bringing together various initiatives, finding compromise proposals, or ultimately mediating an agreement with the army.”

Perthes has expressed optimism over the common denominators in the current debate in Sudan, noting that there are important differences, no doubt, about the division of powers between institutions, particularly the role of the military, indicating that the gaps have narrowed and there is now broad consensus on, among other things, the need for a civilian head of state, an independent prime minister and a cabinet of experts or technocrats rather than party leaders, asserting that there is also consensus that the issue of transitional justice should be at the top of the list of priorities.



Perthes indicated that the peace talks between the government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, which had been suspended in the summer of 2021, had not resumed.

He pointed out that the national and local authorities, including the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, leaders of the signatory movements of the Juba Peace Agreement, governors of regions and states, leaders of native administrations and civil society have made attempts to mediate agreements for reconciliation and cessation of hostilities in Darfur and Blue Nile.

He urged all communities to refrain from hate speech that fuels tensions between communities, and urged the authorities to urgently address protection gaps, so there should be no doubt that the responsibility to protect civilians is the responsibility of those authorities.