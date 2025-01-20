To Our Loyal Readers

(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) To Sudanow Loyal Readers,

We are back. This was a hiatus of more than two years for reasons you may know, namely the devastating war that has been raging in our country since the "Rapid Support" rebelled against the Sudanese (SAF) on April 15, 2023.

The rebels have targeted the country's capabilities, destroyed infrastructure, public utilities and private facilities but primarily targeted civilian population, as documented by international, regional and local outlets as well as social media platforms, beside Western and international organizations.

Sudanow was not spared from destruction. Its headquarters in Al-Jumhoriya Street, the Sudan News Agency building, located in the midway between the General Command of the Armed People's Forces and the Republican Palace, was bombed and destroyed.

Its editors and employees were forced to leave their workplace in the capital, Khartoum. We were dispersed between displaced persons in the states and refugees in different countries around the globe.

But the great victories the country is currently witnessing, the return of many areas to the homeland, the defeat of the rebel militia, as well as the good news of an approaching hour of zero hour, were the best impetus and immediate incentive that made the editorial family gather strength and sharpen the pencil to resume publication.

We hope that you will be with us in the upcoming march, to bear witness the steadfastness and ability of the Sudanese people and resilience to overcome crises and exploit all its resources to advance towards the future.

During this pause, we worked hard to renew the magazine's content and make reading it a profitable and happy experience.

In this issue, you will find a variety of articles covering several domains, from culture, art and sports to technology and science, doing our level best to meet your expectation and satisfy the readers' quest for quality.

We are committed to providing distinguished content that meets your needs and enhances your knowledge. And we stand ready for improvement.

We appreciate your loyalty and continued support.

Sudanow Team

