Americans Pause To Give Thanks

Monday
U.S.
Featured earnings
Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) (Q4) EPS of $1.41, compared to $1.38 in the prior-year quarter. Zoom video
Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) (Q3) EPS of 64 cents, compared to 55 cents in the prior-year quarter. Woodward, Inc.
(NASDAQ:WWD) (Q4) EPS of $1.22, compared to $1.33 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Calian Group Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.19, compared to 89 cents in the prior-year quarter. Lithium Ionic Corp. (V) (Q3) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
S&P Case-Shiller home price index (Sept.)
Consumer confidence (Nov.)
New home sales (Oct.)
Featured Earnings
Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) (Q3) EPS of $1.63 compared to $2.01 in the prior-year quarter. Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) (Q3) EPS of $1.83, compared to $1.62 in the prior-year quarter. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) (Q3) EPS of three cents compared to 16 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada
Featured Earnings
Kraken Robotics Inc. (T.PNG) (Q3) EPS of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter. Power Nickel Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of three cents, identical to the prior-year quarter. TRX Gold Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to loss of one cent the prior-year quarter. Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead Weekly Jobless Claims (ending Nov. 23)
Durable-goods orders (Oct.)
GDP (first revision) (Q3)
Personal Income (Oct.)
Personal Spending (Oct.)
PCE Index (Oct.)
Pending home sales (Oct.)
Featured Earnings
Banco Macro SA (NYSE: BMA) (Q3) EPS of $2.21, compared to 33 cents in the prior-year quarter. Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) (Q3) EPS for loss of 11 cents, compared to loss of 12 cents in the prior-year quarter. Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CLGN) (Q3) EPS for loss of 37 cents, compared to loss of 38 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada
Featured Earnings
BQE Water Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of $1.76, compared to 43 cents in the prior-year quarter. Exco Technologies Limited (T) (Q4) EPS of 21 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter. VersaBank (T) (Q4) EPS of 43 cents, compared to 36 cents in the prior-year quarter. Vicinity Motor Corp. (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of 14 cents, compared to loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Markets closed for Thanksgiving
Canada Economic Lookahead Payroll Numbers (Sept.) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-was little changed in August (+13,500), following an increase of 39,500 (+0.2%) in July and a decline of 22,900 (-0.1%) in June. On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up 176,700 (+1.0%) in August.
Featured Earnings
Minera Alamos Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for gain of one cent, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter. Redishred Capital Corp. (T) (Q3) EPS of three cents, compared to five cents in the prior-year quarter. Rogers Sugar Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 13 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Chicago Business Barometer (PMI) (Nov.)
Canada
Economic Lookahead
GDP (Sept.) Real gross domestic product was essentially unchanged in August as increases in services-producing industries were offset by declines in goods-producing industries.
Featured Earnings Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of seven cents, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter.
