Have A Relaxing Holiday Season

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Consumer confidence (Dec.)

Limoneira Co (NASDAQ: LMNR) (Q4) EPS for loss of 10 cents, compared to loss of 15 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Industrial Product Price (Nov.) In October, the Index rose 1.2% month over month and increased 1.1% year over year. Raw Materials Price Index (Nov.) The index increased 3.8% month over month in October and fell 2.8% year over year. (Oct.) Real gross domestic product edged up 0.1% in September as increases in services-producing industries were partially offset by declines in goods-producing industries.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Durable-goods orders (Nov.)

New Home Sales (Nov.)

Wednesday U.S. Markets closed for Christmas Day

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (Dec. 21)

Canada Markets Closed for Boxing Day Friday U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Advanced U.S. trade balance in goods (Nov.)

Advanced U.S. retail inventories (Nov.)

Advanced U.S. wholesale inventories (Nov.)

Featured Earnings

Phenixfin Corp (NASDAQ: PFX) (Q4) EPS of $1.15, compared to 90 cents in the prior-year quarter. CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) (Q4) EPS for loss of 11 cents, compared to loss of 16 in the prior-year quarter. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) (Q1) EPS for loss of 83 cents, compared to gain of one dollar in the prior-year quarter.