Jobs Numbers Roll In Next Week


1/20/2025 1:52:05 AM

Jobs Numbers Roll in Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Factory orders (Nov.)

Featured earnings

Commercial Metals Co (NYSE: CMC) (Q1) EPS of 78 cents, compared to $1.63 in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

U.S. trade deficit (Nov.)

ISM services (Dec.)

Job openings (Nov.)

Featured Earnings

RPM International Inc (NYSE: RPM) (Q2) EPS of $1.35, compared to $1.22 in the prior-year quarter.

AAR Corp (NYSE: AIR) (Q2) EPS of 82 cents, compared to 81 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) (Q3) EPS of $1.14, compared to $1.23 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Canadian international merchandise trade (Nov.) In October, Canada's merchandise exports increased 1.1% and imports rose 0.5%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world narrowed from $1.3 billion in September to $924 million in October.

Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead

ADP Employment (Dec.)

Consumer Credit (Dec.)

Minutes of Fed's December FOMC meeting

Featured Earnings

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) (Q4) EPS of 85 cents, compared to 30 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) (Q3) EPS of 64 cents, compared to 76 cents in the prior-year quarter.

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE: MSM) (Q1) EPS of 73 cents, compared to $1.25 in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Markets Closed in Memory of Former President Jimmy Carter

Initial jobless claims (January 2)

Wholesale inventories (Nov.)

Featured Earnings

Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) (Q3) EPS of 20 cents, compared to 18 cents in the prior-year quarter. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) (Q4) EPS of $3.34, compared to $3.19 in the prior-year quarter. Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE: AYI) (Q1) EPS of $3.56, compared to $3.45 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Featured Earnings Aritzia Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of 63 cents, compared to 21 cents in the prior-year quarter. Tilray Brands, Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of five cents, compared to loss of 5.5 cents in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Consumer sentiment (prelim) (Jan.)

Employment Report (Dec.)

Featured Earnings

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) (Q4) EPS of 79 cents, compared to 20 cents in the prior-year quarter. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) (Q4) EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.29 in the prior-year quarter. Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) (Q4) EPS of $11.42, compared to $9.66 in the prior-year quarter.

Economic Lookahead

Labour Force Survey (Dec.) Statistics Canada says the economy created 51,000 in November. The unemployment rate rose 0.3 percentage points to 6.8%, as more people looked for work.

Building Permits (Nov.) The total value of building permits issued in Canada decreased by $399.1 million (-3.1%) to $12.6 billion in October.

Featured Earnings

Corus Entertainment Inc. (T.B) (Q1) EPS for gain of 11 cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of 0.3 cents, compared to gain of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Baystreet.ca

