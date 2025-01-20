TPAO expands into Libya’s energy field

(MENAFN) The state-run Turkish Corporation (TPAO) prepares to pour resources into Libya’s industry, leveraging the country’s abundant untapped reserves, General Manager Ahmet Turkoglu announced on Sunday.



During the Libya Energy and Economic Summit (LEES) 2025 held in Tripoli, Turkoglu spoke on a panel titled "Libya: At the Nexus of the Global Energy Trade," emphasizing TPAO's revitalized focus on Libya as part of its international growth plan.



“We are here because we see great potential,” Turkoglu stated, referencing Libya’s goal of increasing oil output to 2 million barrels daily. “I am sure Libya will achieve much more.”



He reaffirmed Turkey’s strong belief in Libya’s energy future, declaring TPAO’s readiness to make substantial financial commitments.



“In the past, we made investments but had to withdraw. Now, we aim to restore ties and are prepared to allocate billions of dollars to this immense potential,” Turkoglu remarked.



Turkoglu also pointed to Libya’s offshore energy resources as an area brimming with exploration and development possibilities, noting the significant promise in existing fields and brownfields.

