1962 -- Kuwait Amir Abdullah Al-Salem inaugurated the first session of the constituent assembly that has grouped 20 members in addition to 11 ministers. They had been tasked with enacting the State Constitution.

2004 -- Al-Qurain Martyrs Museum was inaugurated as a landmark depicting the Kuwaiti people's steadfastness and resistance against the Iraqi aggressors as well as the national unity that has remained solid during the flagrant Iraqi of the country.

2008 -- Kuwait Public Authority for Applied Education and Training's (PAAET) Construction Institute opened in south Sabahiya area. The facility's capacity was 1,400 students.

2009 -- A bureau of the World Bank was opened in Kuwait.

2012 -- The Kuwaiti team was crowned champion of the Kuwait Paralympic athletic tournament that has grouped athletes from 24 countries. The Kuwaiti athletes have bagged 59 medals including 15 gold ones.

2020 -- Kuwait's Waddah Al-Refaie was selected regional oncology chief at MedStar GeorgeTown University Hospital for being the best ongologist in Washington D.C. in 2019.

2021 -- Adel Al-Majed, the head of the Kuwaiti Banking Association, was chosen by the Arab Bankers Association as the Arab banking personality for 2020. (end) bs