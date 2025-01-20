Hugh Grant Says Ex-Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley Was 'High-Maintenance'’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 20 (IANS) star Hugh Grant has taken a humorous dig at his former girlfriend-model Elizabeth Hurley, whom he dated from 1987 to 2000, and called her "high-maintenance".

The couple made headlines in 1994 when Hurley attended the premiere of "Four Weddings and a Funeral" in a daring safety pin dress designed by Gianni Versace. The gown instantly propelled Hurley to stardom and became a defining moment in her career, reports aceshowbiz.

Speaking with his "Bridget Jones" co-star Renee Zellwegger, Grant revealed that he and Hurley would often have lunch with Versace before his shows in Milan.

"But I did have very high-maintenance girlfriends who liked all this," he added.

He had spoken about Hurley during an interview with Vogue.

Hurley herself has recounted her experience wearing the iconic dress in a Vogue documentary. She recalled not having heard of Versace before and finding the dress rather "precarious."

However, she felt secure in it and acknowledged how daring the choice was.

Grant and Hurley have remained close friends since their split in 2000. Hurley has credited their shared experience with fame and the public spotlight for their enduring bond.

She has said that being in the trenches with someone creates a significant connection.

Reflecting on her rise to fame, Hurley has expressed surprise at the level of attention she received after wearing the Versace dress.

"To my family, I was a success; but I had no idea what it actually meant to really be in the public eye," she said.

Earlier, Grant had revealed that he has "forbidden" his wife from watching his“Nine Months” because he thinks he was not good.

He told variety: "Let me stress, everyone involved with ('Nine Months'), with the exception of me, was brilliant and talented. It was just me that let it down. "My wife wants to watch it, but I've forbidden her. I've put parental controls on the screen so that you can't get it."