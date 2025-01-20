No Russian Warships On Combat Duty In Black Sea, Sea Of Azov
1/20/2025 12:05:35 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are currently no Russian warship in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
The Naval Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine wrote this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
“There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the report says.
In the Mediterranean Sea, there are six enemy warships, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total salvo of up to 22 missiles.
It is noted that within the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, one vessel passed through the Kerch Strait toward the Black Sea, which moved toward the Bosphorus Strait. Eight vessels passed through the Kerch Strait toward the Sea of Azov, of which three moved from the Bosphorus Strait.
