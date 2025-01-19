Water Ministers Of Egypt, Nigeria Meet To Enhance Collaboration

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sewilam, and Nigerian Minister of Water Resources, Joseph Utsev, met to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the water sector.

Minister Sewilam expressed his pleasure in meeting with Minister Utsev and emphasised his commitment to solidifying the existing relationship between the two countries and enhancing joint cooperation in water resource management.

He stressed the importance of increased collaboration and exchanging expertise and successful experiences in addressing the water and climate challenges facing many African nations.

The ministers discussed how to enhance cooperation through a protocol signed during the 7th Cairo Water Week in October 2024. This protocol covers cooperation in several areas, including irrigation development, operation and maintenance of water facilities, combating aquatic weeds using mechanical and biological methods, modern irrigation techniques, flood and drought forecasting, flood risk management, rainwater harvesting technology, groundwater management, water resources governance, climate change adaptation in the water sector, and water quality monitoring.

They also discussed strengthening cooperation in scientific research, with Sewilam suggesting the implementation ofseveral joint projects under the umbrella of the AWARe initiative.

Sewilam highlighted Egypt's commitment to providing training for Nigerian water specialists through the Pan African Centre for Water and Climate Adaptation (PACWA), launched under the AWARe initiative. He noted that Nigeria is a priority country for training courses designed to address knowledge gaps in climate change adaptation within the water sector.

The ministers also discussed the efforts of the African Ministers' Council on Water (AMCOW) in serving African countries. Dr. Sewilam underscored Egypt's commitment to strengthening cooperation with all African countries on water and climate issues.

He mentioned Egypt's hosting of the 9th Africa Water Week in October 2024 and Egypt's focus on showcasing and discussing African perspectives during the 8th Cairo Water Week planned for October 2025.

Sewilam extended an invitation to the Nigerian delegation to participate in the 8th Cairo Water Week, stating that Africa will be the central focus of the discussions.