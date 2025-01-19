Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
1/19/2025 7:04:28 PM
KUWAIT -- Minister of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi affirmed that Kuwait selection as the Arab Capital of Culture and media for 2025 highlights its achievements in arts, media and cultural dialogue.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) signed a bilateral agreement with Mongolia to regulate air transport between the two countries.
KUWAIT -- Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila issued Ministerial Decision No. (25) of 2025 to form a committee chaired by the Ministry's Undersecretary to oversee the implementation of the nationalization plan for jobs in cooperative societies and unions.
KUWAIT -- The Law 5/2025 was released amending some provisions of the Law 67/1976 on traffic. It will be effective in three months since its publication in the official Gazette.
GAZA -- Palestine's Hamas movement has set free three Israeli female hostages in Gaza within the framework of the Gaza ceasefire deal signed with the Israeli occupation forces that came into effect in the Strip earlier in the day. (end) mb
