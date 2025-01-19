Emily Damari, Freed Israeli Hostage, Shows Hand With Two Fingers Missing After Hamas Attack

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former Hamas hostage Emily Damari spoke to her family via call after reuniting with her mother at an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) facility near the Gaza border. The reunion marked a significant milestone in the ongoing hostage release process following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Damari, along with fellow hostages Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher, was freed after spending 471 days in captivity . Following medical evaluations, they are expected to be transferred to a hospital for further care. The images posted show Damari smiling and holding up her bandaged hand, waving at her family during the video call.

Injuries from October 7 attack

The bandage on Damari's hand is a visible reminder of the injuries she sustained during Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel. Damari lost two fingers when she was shot by Hamas terrorists during the brutal onslaught, according to her family. Despite the traumatic experience, Damari appeared upbeat in the images, a symbol of resilience and hope amid the ongoing conflict.

Hope for the remaining hostages

Damari's release, along with that of Gonen and Steinbrecher, is part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal , which will see 33 hostages returned over six weeks. While the release brings hope to many families, questions remain about the fate of the more than 90 hostages still held by Hamas. The images of the emotional reunion highlight the intense anticipation and relief felt by the families of those still waiting for their loved ones to return home.

First hostages released under Gaza ceasefireCelebrations in Tel Aviv

Hundreds of Israelis gathered in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Sunday to witness the historic moment as the first three hostages freed from Gaza arrived in Israel . The women-Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari-were shown on a giant television screen after being handed over by Hamas gunmen in Gaza City to Red Cross officials. The crowd cheered and some wept as the emotional reunion unfolded.