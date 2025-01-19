Tiktok Goes Dark In US As Trump Seeks Reprieve From Ban

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: TikTok went dark in the United States on Sunday as millions of dismayed users found themselves barred from the popular app, with President-elect Donald vowing to seek a reprieve.

Hours before a law banning the in the name of national security came into effect, TikTok was removed from app stores and told users attempting to log on that under the new legislation "you can't use TikTok for now."

It said "we are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"

Trump, who had previously backed a ban and during his first term in office made moves towards one, posted "Save TikTok!" on his own Truth Social platform early Sunday.

The blackout followed a US Supreme Court decision on Friday to uphold the legislation banning the video-sharing platform, unless Chinese owner ByteDance reached a deal to sell it to non-Chinese buyers by Sunday.

From teenage dancers to grandmothers sharing cooking tips, TikTok has been embraced for its ability to transform ordinary users into global celebrities when a video goes viral.

It also now has a fan in Trump, who since signing an executive order stepping up pressure on ByteDance to sell in 2020 has credited the app with connecting him to younger voters.

After discussing TikTok with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump told NBC News on Saturday that he could activate a 90-day reprieve after he reclaims the Oval Office on Monday.

The law allows a 90-day delay if the White House can show progress toward a viable deal, but ByteDance has flatly refused any sale.

Outgoing President Joe Biden's administration has said it will leave the matter to Trump and that it would not enforce any ban.

It is unclear what the incoming president can do to lift the ban unless ByteDance sells, however. "Congress wrote this law to be virtually president-proof," warned Adam Kovacevich, chief executive of industry trade group Chamber of Progress.