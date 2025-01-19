PM, Palestinian Delegation Discuss Implementation Of Gaza Deal

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met at his office on Sunday with a delegation from the Palestinian factions.

The two sides discussed the progress of all dimensions of the implementation of the deal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip - which entered into force today - especially those related to the exchange of prisoners and detainees, the entry of aid into the Strip, and the return of the displaced to their areas.

HE Sheikh Mohammed stressed, during the meeting, the need to work to ensure a full and continued implementation of the agreement, in order to achieve the desired sustainable peace and stability in the region.

HE Sheikh Mohammed pointed out the continuation of Qatari support for the brothers in the Gaza Strip by resuming the airlift of aid into the Strip as part of what was agreed upon.

HE Sheikh Mohammed reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

