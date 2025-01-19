Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Accused’S Previous Employment Details Revealed

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) recently arrested the man, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case. Now, it has been learned that the accused used to work as a housekeeper at 'The Blair All Day' restaurant near Hiranandani area of Thane.

The Manager of the restaurant revealed that a third-party vendor got him the job at the restaurant. The accused worked at the restaurant from September 2024 to December 2024.

Nelson Salda, Manager of 'The Blair All Day' restaurant was quoted saying, "We discontinued his contract after 15th December. He worked with us only for 2 months. He used to work in the housekeeping department. He worked according to the standard procedure of the restourant. He told us his name was Bijoy Das. He was decent as an employee."

DCP, Crime Branch Mumbai, Dikshit Gedam was quoted saying during a press conference, "There is primary evidence to anticipate that the accused is a Bangladeshi. He does not have valid Indian documents. Some seizures indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national."

He also mentioned, "FIR was registered and one accused has been arrested. His name is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, he is 30 years old. He entered the house with the intention of robbery. He will be produced in the court and custody will be demanded. The accused came to Mumbai 5 to 6 months ago. After that, he started living in various other areas and came to Mumbai 15 days ago He was using Vijay Das as his current name. He used to work in a housekeeping agency. After entering India illegally he changed his name."

If the reports are to be believed, the accused was nabbed near the Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali, around 35 kilometers away from Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence. Mumbai Police arrested the accused during a joint operation conducted by DCP Zone-6 Navnath Dhavale's team, along with the Kasarvadavali police. The operation took place at a labour camp near the metro construction site, behind the TCS Call Center in Hiranandani Estate, Thane West.