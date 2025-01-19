Gaza Ceasefire Begins After Nearly 3-Hour Delay
Date
1/19/2025 8:10:35 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A long-awaited ceasefire in Gaza began after a three-hour delay
as Hamas named the three female hostages it plans to free later on
Sunday, Azernews reports via Korean media outlets. Israel had vowed
to keep fighting until it received the names, as the long and
uncertain process aimed at ending the war got off to a bumpy
start.
Celebrations erupted across the war-ravaged territory and some
Palestinians began returning to their homes despite the delay,
which underscored the fragility of the agreement. The truce, which
started at 11:15 a.m. local time, is a first step toward ultimately
ending the conflict and returning nearly 100 hostages abducted in
the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack that triggered it.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier Hamas had
not lived up to its commitment to provide the names of the three
hostages it was set to release in exchange for scores of
Palestinian prisoners.
MENAFN19012025000195011045ID1109105923
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.