Sri Lanka authorizes recruitment of 10,000 new police officers

(MENAFN) The Sri Lankan has authorized the recruitment of an additional 10,000 officers, according to a police spokesperson on Saturday.



Senior Superintendent of Police K.B. Manathunga explained that the new recruits will enhance the police's ability to prevent road accidents and bolster anti-crime and anti-drug operations.



Currently, there are approximately 75,000 police officers, which Manathunga stated is insufficient for implementing the government’s new initiatives.



Following the National People's Power (NPP) party's rise to power in November, the police have intensified efforts to prevent road accidents and combat crime and drug-related issues.



On January 1, the Sri Lankan police launched the "E-Traffic" app, a mobile platform designed to report traffic violations, criminal activities, and environmental damage. Manathunga mentioned that around 10,000 people have already downloaded the app.



He also reported that in the first 15 days of 2025, Sri Lanka recorded 65 fatal accidents. In comparison, there were 105 fatal accidents in the same period in 2023 and 99 in 2024.

