ASEAN Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers on Sunday welcomed the latest ceasefire plan and detainee release agreements in the Gaza Strip.

They expressed this at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat (AMM Retreat) held in the legendary island, said Malaysia's of Foreign Affairs Mohamad Hasan.

Speaking at a press after the conclusion of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat, he said the ceasefire plan provided an opportunity to de-escalate tensions and prioritize the protection of innocent lives.

He added that the foreign ministers felt that the situation in Gaza remained "deeply concerning".

The Israeli occupation and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire, set to begin on Sunday, which includes the release of dozens of hostages held in Gaza and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, during his just-concluded visit to the UK, welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

He said the ceasefire is a critical step that will provide much-needed relief for the people of Gaza, who nave endured immense suffering.

He added that Malaysia, which for decades supported the rights and freedom of the Palestinian people, would extend assistance for the reconstruction of Gaza. (end)

