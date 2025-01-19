Eritrea: Voluntary Blood Donation In The Central Region

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Members of the Taxi Owners Association in the Central Region, Sawa Company central office, and the National Security Agency office collectively donated 173 units of blood on 16 and 17 January to enrich blood of the National Blood Transfusion Service.

According to the report, members of the Taxi Owners Association donated 54 units of blood, members of Sawa Construction Company donated 88 units, and members of the National Security Agency contributed 31 units.

Mr. Mengisteab Abay and Mr. Yitbarek Haile, heads of the Taxi Owners Association, stated that this marks the 12th time their members have donated blood, making it an annual initiative alongside their daily activities. The coordinators of Sawa Construction Company noted that this was their third voluntary blood donation campaign.

Mr. Gebreyohannes Gebreteansae, coordinator of voluntary blood donation at the National Blood Transfusion Service, commended the noble initiative of the donors in the Central Region and encouraged others to follow their example.

The National Blood Transfusion Service reported that in 2024, over 16,000 units of blood were donated by voluntary donors.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.