Al Khulaifi Holds Call With Cyprus FM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of State at the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi,held a phone call yesterday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus H E Dr. Constantinos Kombos to discuss cooperation ties between the two countries and ways to bolster them.

Both sides deliberated on the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories based on the ceasefire and hostage exchange deal, in addition to emphasizing the importance of the concerted regional and global efforts to ensure getting humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

In addition, they discussed latest developments in Syria.