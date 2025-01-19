Gaza Ceasefire Deal Enters Into Effect

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip came into effect on Sunday morning, bringing an end to the bloody war waged by the Israeli since October 7, 2023, which has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians and caused widespread destruction throughout the Strip.

Immediately after the ceasefire took effect, people of Gaza took the streets in marches across various parts of the Strip to celebrate the end of the war. Meanwhile, many families began to return to their neighborhoods and homes in the southern and central areas of the the Strip, after being forcibly displaced by bombing and evacuation orders from the occupation forces.

Displaced people from the northern Gaza Strip are waiting to return to their homes on the seventh day of the ceasefire agreement, in accordance with the specific mechanisms outlined in the terms of the agreement.

The Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip announced yesterday a comprehensive plan to implement the ceasefire agreement, which includes urgent field measures to ensure a gradual return to normalcy in the Strip.

It stated that the plan includes securing the affected areas and delivering humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. It also highlighted the preparation of specialized teams from ministries and government institutions to oversee the plan's implementation on the ground, ensuring the safety of the Palestinians while addressing their basic needs.

The joint mediation efforts of the State of Qatar, in cooperation with Egypt and the United States, successfully brokered a ceasefire agreement for the Gaza Strip.

