How a True AI Companion Can Unleash Your Creativity

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman)

For over a decade, people all over the world have consistently enhanced their productivity and creativity by turning to Galaxy smartphones. Chief among them, the Galaxy S Ultra series, which is built on a legacy of innovation of our Galaxy Note series has become synonymous with boundless creativity and is loved by countless Galaxy fans.

With its incredible power, expansive screen and iconic S Pen, Galaxy S Ultra is renowned for helping people seamlessly follow their inspirations or capture ideas anytime, anywhere – even without unlocking the phone and digging for a note-taking app.



Creativity Like Never Before

Last year, Samsung Electronics introduced Galaxy AI, ushering a new era of mobile experiences. This groundbreaking technology helped the Galaxy S Ultra series evolve into an even more indispensable tool for maximizing creative freedom. And now, your creativity is about to reach new heights.

Sketch to Image, now integrated into Drawing Assist, is now evolving. Utilizing more than a single input, like drawing with the S Pen or one’s finger, to a multimodal experience. Now, users can breathe life into their ideas by sketching them, describing the image they want with text or using voice commands to tell their Galaxy smartphone what to draw. If it can be envisioned, Galaxy AI can create it.

Let’s say you just want to really let your imagination run wild. With Galaxy AI’s multimodal capabilities, you can draw a cat using S Pen and then, type a “spacesuit” to put that cat in a space suit and send it to outer space. Or picture your dream home. Using the S Pen, you make a quick drawing of the facade. But maybe you’re not sure where you want that dream home to be. Simply type some possible locations, like “by the beach” or “up in the mountains” and Drawing Assist will help you see your future home in a new light.



From Note to Ultra and Beyond

This level of creative freedom is built on a legacy of innovation that began in 2011, when we introduced the Galaxy Note to redefine what was creatively possible on a smartphone. That power and spirit of innovation lives on through the Galaxy S Ultra series, and it continues to evolve with Galaxy AI.

With One UI 7, Samsung’s first integrated AI platform, Galaxy smartphones will become true AI companions that understand natural language through text, speech, and images. They will set a new standard of multimodal mobile AI for unprecedented creativity. But this is just a preview - tune into Galaxy Unpacked on January 22 to see how the next Galaxy S series can truly unleash your creativity.







MENAFN19012025005143011674ID1109105302