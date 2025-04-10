Japan, NATO Condemn Russian Aggression Against Ukraine Breaching Int'l Law, UN Charter

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Japan and the North Atlantic Alliance condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine as a serious violation of international law and the UN Charter, and support all diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

This is stated in a joint statemen by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte following their talks in Tokyo, Ukrinform reports.

“We reiterate our position that Russian aggression against Ukraine is a serious violation of international law, including the UN Charter. We affirm the importance of diplomatic efforts, which are currently ongoing, by relevant countries to achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace,” the statement reads.

It notes that the Alliance leader welcomes Japan's continued provision of non-lethal equipment and assistance to Ukraine through NATO funds and programs.

"We affirm the importance of continued Japan NATO consultations on the situation in Ukraine," Ishiba and Rutte said.

The leaders of Japan and the Alliance strongly condemned the increased military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, in particular Russia's use of North Korean weapon and the engagement of North Korean troops in combat against Ukraine, as well as expressed deep concern about any support that Moscow may provide to Pyongyang's illegal weapons programs.

“We are also concerned by China's support to Russia's defence industrial base. We urge countries with ties to Russia and North Korea, including China, to uphold international law by opposing this dangerous expansion of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and by implementing all relevant UNSC resolutions,” the joint document states.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during a speech at Tokyo Keio University that Russian aggression against Ukraine has a global dimension, which is why assistance to Ukraine is in the security interest of both the NATO member states and Japan.

