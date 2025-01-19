Packed field for Dubai International Aquatics Championships

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) DUBAI: The Dubai Sports Council is expecting a packed field of more than 3,000 athletes from more than 40 nations at its ‘Dubai International Aquatics Championships (DIAC) that is scheduled to be held over a one-month duration at the majestic Hamdan Sports Complex from March 21-April 21.



Organised in cooperation with the UAE Swimming Federation and a number of local academies, this ambitious competition will include competitions in all five watersport events – diving (March 21-23), water polo (April 5), open water swimming (April 5-6), artistic swimming (April 12-13) and swimming (April 18-20).



Abdullah Shahdad, Director of Hamdan Sports Complex was joined by His Excellency Abdullah Al Wahaibi, Chairman of the Business Steering Committee at the UAE Swimming Federation along with several representatives of top Dubai-based academies at a press conference held at the Dubai Sports Council headquarters, on Thursday.



Omar Al Hammadi from Hammer Sports Exhibitions Organising Dubai, the organizer of the Open Water Swimming Championship; Abdulrahman Al Marshadi from Apex Sports Academy, the organizer of the Swimming Championship; Mark Bullerwell from Dubai Camels Water Polo Club, the organizer of the Water Polo Championship; Tom Roberts from DuDive Academy, the organizer of the Diving Championship and Daria Galkina from DoubleD Sports, the organizer of the Artistic Swimming Championship, were also in attendance at the conference.



Abdullah Shahdad was thrilled with the prospects of seeing some of the top watersport talents from across the world at one single venue. “We are more than pleased at the Hamdan Sports Complex to host this international event that brings together a large number of teams and clubs from different countries around the world. And since it’s being held in cooperation with the UAE Swimming Federation, we are hoping for a full field going by the fact that we already have confirmations from more than 3,000 swimmers from more than 40 countries so far,” Shahdad said.



“Imagine the exposure to real-life competition for our youngsters when they compete against more than 1,200 outstation athletes in the five watersport disciplines over five weeks of action at the Hamdan Sports Complex. We are expecting this competition to show diversity at its best, while also affording local talent to go head-to-head against swimmers from various international schools. I am confident that we will discover a few new faces in the world of swimming,” he added.



Built along the Emirates Road, the multi-purpose Hamdan Sports Complex has a total seating capacity of 15,000. Since its opening, the Hamdan Sports Complex has hosted the 2010 FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), the final games of the 2014 FIBA U17 World Championships, the 2015 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U23 World Championships, among others.



“And now, we are pleased that this championship is back again in a bigger and stronger form. From here, we can only expect this competition to continue to grow and develop, and we will continue supporting it to confirm its position as one of the most important international events in the world of watersport,” Shahdad pointed out.



“This championship is among the 58 diverse international and local sports events that are held at the Hamdan Sports Complex annually. These include 28 Olympic and non-Olympic sports, in addition to numerous community events and training camps for teams, national teams and Olympic champions who choose the Hamdan Sports Complex as their training headquarters while preparing for their big career challenges,” Shahdad stressed.



Speaking on behalf of the UAE Swimming Federation His Excellency Abdullah Al Wahaibi struck a confident note about the competition. “We are truly honoured to cooperate with the Dubai Sports Council in organizing the Dubai International Aquatics Championship 2025 at such an excellent venue like the Hamdan Sports Complex. Some of the finest stars of our sport have been made right here, and we are expecting the next generation of great athletes to emulate the performances from the past. We are committed that this competition will occupy its rightful place among the great events held at this complex. We are working hard to ensure that this competition ranks among the best in the world so that governing bodies like FINA and the IOC (International Olympic Committee) give their approval for such an exciting event in the future,” he noted.



Al Wahaibi further disclosed that competitions will take place only on the weekends to ensure there is maximum response in all five disciplines that are scheduled to be held over the one-month period. “The UAE Swimming Federation is working to develop watersports, and such a contest can only benefit the growth of our sport. We have a plan of adding further competitions to this championship in the future. At the same time, we will support all academies based here so that we can truly embark on a brand-new phase of development in our sport while making Dubai the most important destinations in the world of watersport,” Al Wahaibi added.





MENAFN19012025007179015428ID1109105283