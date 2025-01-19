TikTok threatens to disable app for 170 million Americans

(MENAFN) On Friday, TikTok announced it would be forced to disable access to its popular app for more than 170 million Americans starting Sunday, unless the Biden administration takes immediate action to prevent penalties for violating the app's ban.



This move follows a ruling earlier in the day by the US Supreme Court, which upheld the controversial ban on TikTok. The legislation, signed by President Joe Biden in April with strong bipartisan support, requires TikTok to sell its US operations to American buyers by Sunday, or face a complete ban.



However, the Biden administration has indicated that the enforcement of the ban will be left to President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to be inaugurated on Monday.



TikTok criticized the response from the current US administration, calling it insufficient to address the situation.



“The statements issued today by both the Biden White House and the Department of Justice have failed to provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the service providers that are integral to maintaining TikTok’s availability to over 170 million Americans,” the company said. “Unless the Biden Administration immediately provides a definitive statement to satisfy the most critical service providers assuring non-enforcement, unfortunately TikTok will be forced to go dark on January 19.”

