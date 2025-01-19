HEC Paris Celebrates 15 Years Of Excellence, Impact In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: HEC Paris, the world's top-ranked business school for Executive Education, has announced a year-long celebration to mark its 15th anniversary in Qatar. Since its establishment in 2010 as a partner university of Qatar Foundation, HEC Paris has contributed to shaping Qatar's progress toward a knowledge-driven economy.

The institution is aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030, playing a pivotal role in developing human capacity and cultivating the skilled local workforce and best business practice which will spur the innovation that contributes to building a diversified economy. Through its Executive MBA and in-company executive education programmes, delivered at the state-of-the-art Doha campus, participants benefit from the guidance of renowned international faculty and the rigorous curriculum that is the hallmark of HEC Paris. The focus on academic excellence equips participants with the skills, mindset and vision required to thrive in today's dynamic business environment.

Themed '15 Years of Impact: Transforming Today, Empowering Tomorrow,' the celebratory year will feature panel discussions and events which leverage HEC Paris's core values - excellence, curiosity, entrepreneurial spirit, responsibility and diversity. A landmark event in late 2025 will commemorate the institution's achievements and its contributions to leadership and innovation in Qatar.

“This journey would not have been possible without the support and partnership with Qatar Foundation” said Dr. Eloïc Peyrache, Dean of HEC Paris.“This anniversary reflects the successful vision of bringing HEC Paris's excellence to Doha, Qatar, and symbolizes our unwavering commitment to fostering leadership, innovation, and sustainable development in Qatar and beyond.”

Commenting on the recent renewal of HEC Paris' partnership with Qatar Foundation, Dean of HEC Paris, Doha, Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan added,“This partnership underscores our dedication to shaping leaders who innovate and inspire, a vision that is shared with Qatar Foundation."