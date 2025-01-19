Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,580 Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to January 19, 2024, amount to approximately 818,740 personnel, with 1,580 of these casualties occurring in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this, according to Ukrinform.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have also destroyed 9,811 (+8) Russian tanks, 20,412 (+18) armored fighting vehicles, 22,055 (+15) artillery systems, 1,262 (+0) multiple rocket launchers, 1,046 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 331 (+0) helicopters, 22,615 (+36) operational-tactical drones, 3,051 (+2) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 34,401 (+76) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 3,700 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

As reported by Ukrinform, at 22:00 on January 18, the front saw 176 clashes, with the fiercest fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy lost 335 personnel.