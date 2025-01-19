(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 19 (KUNA) --



1969 -- The National Union of Kuwaiti Students held the first general assembly, approved its bylaws and elected board members.

1991 -- The State of Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad made a speech marking start of the combat operations for liberating Kuwait, stating, "At dawn today, victory is looming, justice is restored and darkness of oppression is fading."



1999 -- The State of Kuwait won the observer status in the international disarmament held in Geneva, Switzerland.

2002 -- Abdulaziz Hussein Cultural Library was inaugurated.

2009 -- The State of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah declared, at the inaugurationo of the Kuwait Arab Summit for economic, development and social affairs, donating USD 500 million for development projects in the Arab world and USD 34 million for the UNRWA.

2014 -- The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union named the National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem as chairperson.

2014 -- The Olympic Council of Asia granted its medals to Khaled Ahmad Al-Hamad and Yousef Al-Shahin Al-Ghanem for their role in launching the youth and sports march in Kuwait.

2020 -- The former information undersecretary, Saadoun Al-Jassem, died at the age of 88. (end)

bs







MENAFN19012025000071011013ID1109104882