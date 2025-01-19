U.S. to launch new thermonuclear weapon

(MENAFN)

The United States has accomplished the modernization of its major thermonuclear weapon, in line with NNSA Administrator Jill Hruby, who outlined that the B61-12 variant of the gravity bomb has already been launched through locations in Europe under NATO’s nuclear weapons-sharing program.



The B61 type of bombs has been in service for more than five decades. The B61-12 Life Extension Program, launched in 2008, intended to renovate the bomb’s nuclear and non-nuclear elements, expanding its lifespan by no less than 20 years. Previously this month, the US National Nuclear Security Administration stated the finalization of the program with the last planned unit of the B61-12 recently, manufactured.



“The new B61-12 gravity bombs are fully forward deployed, and we have increased NATO’s visibility to our nuclear capabilities through visits to our enterprise and other regular engagements,” Hruby announced in a comment at the Hudson Institute on Thursday.



